Reviewing Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s results

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 7.23 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eyenovia Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.1 and 14 respectively. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eyenovia Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.25 average target price and a 409.59% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eyenovia Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 79%. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. had bullish trend while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.