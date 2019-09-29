Reviewing Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s results

Both Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 4 0.00 9.08M -1.86 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 0.00 39.43M -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Eyenovia Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eyenovia Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 242,514,890.09% -108.8% -97.2% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2,187,638,703.95% -175.8% -144.9%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 8 and 8 respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eyenovia Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares and 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. 4.6% are Eyenovia Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 5.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has weaker performance than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.