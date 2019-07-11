Reviewing Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s results

This is a contrast between Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eyenovia Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Eyenovia Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is $20, which is potential 199.85% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eyenovia Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10% and 81.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has 79.3% stronger performance while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -3.86% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.