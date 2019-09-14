Reviewing Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 25 27.21 N/A -4.28 0.00

Demonstrates Eyenovia Inc. and Insmed Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eyenovia Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Eyenovia Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Eyenovia Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Insmed Incorporated’s potential upside is 93.94% and its consensus target price is $36.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% are Eyenovia Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has weaker performance than Insmed Incorporated

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.