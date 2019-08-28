Reviewing Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eyenovia Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares and 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares. Eyenovia Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.6%. Comparatively, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has 64.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. had bullish trend while Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.