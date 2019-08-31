Reviewing Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s results

This is a contrast between Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eyenovia Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eyenovia Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares and 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has 11.93% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.