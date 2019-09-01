Reviewing Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 14.16 N/A -1.37 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 and has 13.6 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively the average price target of Chimerix Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 73.27% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. was less bullish than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.