Reviewing Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s results

Since Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eyenovia Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Eyenovia Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. On the competitive side is, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Eyenovia Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eyenovia Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 21.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has weaker performance than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.