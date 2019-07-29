Reviewing Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s results

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.4 Quick Ratio. Eyenovia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eyenovia Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 10% and 3.6% respectively. About 1.7% of Eyenovia Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.