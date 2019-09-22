Reviewing EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 3.41 N/A -0.19 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 31 627.67 N/A -2.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, Zai Lab Limited has 5.5 and 5.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zai Lab Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.1% and 60.9%. About 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.