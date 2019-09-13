Reviewing EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s results

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 3.60 N/A -0.19 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.49 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 99.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 31.87% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 0% respectively. About 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.