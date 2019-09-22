Reviewing EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s results

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 3.41 N/A -0.19 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.92 N/A 5.29 1.06

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Risk and Volatility

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.99 and it happens to be 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 0.31 beta is the reason why it is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, SIGA Technologies Inc. which has a 10.2 Current Ratio and a 10 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.1% and 30.7%. Insiders owned 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.5% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.