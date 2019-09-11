Reviewing EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s results

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|2.68
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|98.85
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.3%
|-48.4%
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
Volatility and Risk
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.99 beta, while its volatility is 99.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Otonomy Inc. has a 2.33 beta which is 133.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Otonomy Inc.’s potential upside is 272.09% and its consensus price target is $8.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.15%
|-14.35%
|-23.52%
|-57.85%
|-61.04%
|-55.6%
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Otonomy Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
