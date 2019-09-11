Reviewing EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s results

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 2.68 N/A -0.19 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 98.85 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Volatility and Risk

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.99 beta, while its volatility is 99.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Otonomy Inc. has a 2.33 beta which is 133.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Otonomy Inc.’s potential upside is 272.09% and its consensus price target is $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.