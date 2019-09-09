Reviewing EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s results

We are contrasting EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 2.72 N/A -0.19 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.82 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.99 beta. Competitively, MediWound Ltd.’s beta is 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, MediWound Ltd.’s potential upside is 214.11% and its average price target is $10.13.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.1% and 37.1%. Insiders owned 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than MediWound Ltd.

On 5 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.