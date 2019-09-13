Reviewing EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

Both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 3.60 N/A -0.19 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 14.56 N/A -22.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, which is potential 163.16% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 35.9% respectively. Insiders held 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.