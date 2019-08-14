Reviewing EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s results

Both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.15 N/A -0.19 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Volatility & Risk

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 99.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has beta of 0.09 which is 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Enochian Biosciences Inc. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.