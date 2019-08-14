Reviewing EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s results

Both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|3.15
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.3%
|-48.4%
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-19.9%
|-17.1%
Volatility & Risk
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 99.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has beta of 0.09 which is 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Enochian Biosciences Inc. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enochian Biosciences Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.15%
|-14.35%
|-23.52%
|-57.85%
|-61.04%
|-55.6%
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|6.77%
|9.64%
|-19.17%
|-23.11%
|22.25%
|-30.14%
For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Enochian Biosciences Inc.
Summary
Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
