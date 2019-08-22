Reviewing EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 2.51 N/A -0.19 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Risk and Volatility

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 99.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.