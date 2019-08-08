Reviewing EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s results

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.15 N/A -0.19 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.08 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Volatility & Risk

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.99 beta. ChromaDex Corporation’s 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, ChromaDex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ChromaDex Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.1% are ChromaDex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.6% weaker performance while ChromaDex Corporation has 34.99% stronger performance.

Summary

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ChromaDex Corporation.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.