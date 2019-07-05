Reviewing EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s results

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.52 N/A -0.34 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 54.30 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Risk and Volatility

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.25 and it happens to be 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.44 beta which makes it 44.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.7 and 4.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.4% and 55.3% respectively. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.57%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.81% -25.82% -47.21% -24.94% -56.74% -48.36% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.