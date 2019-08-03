Reviewing EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s results

Since EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 2.95 N/A -0.19 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 34.41 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.9. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is $20, which is potential 192.40% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.