Reviewing EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s results

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 1.26M -0.19 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.21M -3.96 0.00

Demonstrates EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 41,626,746.84% -69.3% -48.4% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 353,934,514.75% -110% -89%

Volatility & Risk

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.99 beta, while its volatility is 99.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.1% and 32.2%. 4.5% are EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.6% weaker performance while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.