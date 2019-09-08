Reviewing Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)’s and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO)’s results

As Communication Equipment businesses, Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.82 N/A -0.16 0.00 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 31 3.09 N/A 0.48 71.01

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -12.2% -2% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.4%

A 1.59 beta indicates that Extreme Networks Inc. is 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zayo Group Holdings Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

The Current Ratio of Extreme Networks Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Zayo Group Holdings Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Extreme Networks Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Extreme Networks Inc. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extreme Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. is $35.5, which is potential 4.97% upside.

The shares of both Extreme Networks Inc. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.9% and 94.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Extreme Networks Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extreme Networks Inc. 12.28% 23.52% 19.01% 10% -3.21% 33.44% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.45% 1.75% 8.39% 25.86% -8.67% 47.68%

For the past year Extreme Networks Inc. has weaker performance than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Extreme Networks Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.