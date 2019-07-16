Reviewing Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Extreme Networks Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.92% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Extreme Networks Inc. has 0.7% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 11.23% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Extreme Networks Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -52.50% -8.20% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Extreme Networks Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Extreme Networks Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extreme Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.19 2.50 2.66

As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 89.19%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Extreme Networks Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extreme Networks Inc. -3.42% -18.72% -17.2% -5.48% -23.62% 1.8% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year Extreme Networks Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Extreme Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Extreme Networks Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.41 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. Extreme Networks Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Extreme Networks Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Extreme Networks Inc. has a beta of 1.4 and its 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Extreme Networks Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.93% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Extreme Networks Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Extreme Networks Inc.’s competitors beat Extreme Networks Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.