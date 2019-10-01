Reviewing Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)’s and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s results

Both Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.58 111.80M -0.16 0.00 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 14 1.00 1.30B 1.01 14.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Extreme Networks Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Extreme Networks Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks Inc. 1,539,944,903.58% -12.2% -2% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 9,285,714,285.71% 1.4% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

Extreme Networks Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.59 beta. Competitively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s beta is 1.58 which is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Extreme Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Extreme Networks Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Extreme Networks Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extreme Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 2 1 2.20

Competitively the consensus target price of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is $15.2, which is potential 0.20% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Extreme Networks Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.9% and 84.7%. Extreme Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extreme Networks Inc. 12.28% 23.52% 19.01% 10% -3.21% 33.44% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -2.51% -5.09% -8.99% -7.41% -6.99% 8.78%

For the past year Extreme Networks Inc. has stronger performance than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company beats Extreme Networks Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.