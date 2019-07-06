Reviewing Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)’s and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s results

We are comparing Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.75 N/A -0.22 0.00 Harmonic Inc. 5 1.30 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -52.5% -8.2% Harmonic Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.7%

Volatility and Risk

Extreme Networks Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.4. Harmonic Inc.’s 0.87 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Extreme Networks Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Harmonic Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Harmonic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Extreme Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Extreme Networks Inc. and Harmonic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extreme Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harmonic Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Harmonic Inc.’s consensus target price is $6.92, while its potential upside is 17.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.3% of Extreme Networks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.9% of Harmonic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Extreme Networks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Harmonic Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extreme Networks Inc. -3.42% -18.72% -17.2% -5.48% -23.62% 1.8% Harmonic Inc. -4.79% -1.59% 4.51% -6.08% 48.27% 17.8%

For the past year Extreme Networks Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Harmonic Inc.

Summary

Harmonic Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Extreme Networks Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.