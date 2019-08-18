Reviewing Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)’s and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s results

This is a contrast between Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.88 N/A -0.16 0.00 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 9 1.72 N/A 0.34 24.50

Table 1 demonstrates Extreme Networks Inc. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -12.2% -2% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0.00% 8.3% 4.9%

Volatility and Risk

Extreme Networks Inc. has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.62 beta which makes it 38.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Extreme Networks Inc. are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Extreme Networks Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Extreme Networks Inc. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.9% and 25.7%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Extreme Networks Inc. shares. Comparatively, 13.2% are Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extreme Networks Inc. 12.28% 23.52% 19.01% 10% -3.21% 33.44% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. -0.36% -0.48% -7.1% -7.55% -1.3% -9.06%

For the past year Extreme Networks Inc. has 33.44% stronger performance while Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has -9.06% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. beats Extreme Networks Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including fully managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers over its own networks and over networks which Gilat installs based on build operate transfer contracts; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.