Reviewing Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)’s and EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO)’s results

Since Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) and EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.79 N/A -0.16 0.00 EXFO Inc. 4 0.66 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Extreme Networks Inc. and EXFO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -12.2% -2% EXFO Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.59 beta means Extreme Networks Inc.’s volatility is 59.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. EXFO Inc.’s 1.08 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Extreme Networks Inc. are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor EXFO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1. EXFO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Extreme Networks Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Extreme Networks Inc. and EXFO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.9% and 26.9% respectively. About 0.7% of Extreme Networks Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 61.8% are EXFO Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extreme Networks Inc. 12.28% 23.52% 19.01% 10% -3.21% 33.44% EXFO Inc. -1.28% -3.75% -18.95% 17.02% -1.28% 35.56%

For the past year Extreme Networks Inc. has weaker performance than EXFO Inc.

Summary

EXFO Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Extreme Networks Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.