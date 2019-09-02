Reviewing Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)’s and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM)’s results

We are comparing Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.80 N/A -0.16 0.00 Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.65 N/A -4.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Extreme Networks Inc. and Cool Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Extreme Networks Inc. and Cool Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -12.2% -2% Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -132.4%

Volatility and Risk

Extreme Networks Inc.’s current beta is 1.59 and it happens to be 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cool Holdings Inc. has a 1.29 beta and it is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Extreme Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cool Holdings Inc. are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. Extreme Networks Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cool Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.9% of Extreme Networks Inc. shares and 5.1% of Cool Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Extreme Networks Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10% of Cool Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extreme Networks Inc. 12.28% 23.52% 19.01% 10% -3.21% 33.44% Cool Holdings Inc. -1.06% 6.86% -20.09% -29.43% -51.05% -3.61%

For the past year Extreme Networks Inc. had bullish trend while Cool Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Extreme Networks Inc. beats Cool Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.