Reviewing Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)’s and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s results

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.82 N/A -0.16 0.00 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 25 0.99 N/A 0.62 48.08

In table 1 we can see Extreme Networks Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Extreme Networks Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -12.2% -2% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0.00% 5.1% 3%

Volatility and Risk

Extreme Networks Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.59 beta. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Extreme Networks Inc. are 1.3 and 1.1. Competitively, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has 1.8 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Extreme Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Extreme Networks Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extreme Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has an average price target of $38, with potential upside of 39.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.9% of Extreme Networks Inc. shares and 88% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares. Extreme Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extreme Networks Inc. 12.28% 23.52% 19.01% 10% -3.21% 33.44% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 5.01% 4.24% 27.73% 19.18% -9.9% 22.27%

For the past year Extreme Networks Inc. has stronger performance than Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Comtech Telecommunications Corp. beats Extreme Networks Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.