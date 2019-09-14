Reviewing Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG)’s and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s results

Both Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.47 N/A 0.28 13.06 Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.21 N/A 10.90 1.89

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Talos Energy Inc. Talos Energy Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3% Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Talos Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Talos Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has a 54.80% upside potential and a consensus price target of $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.8% of Talos Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Talos Energy Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52% Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1%

For the past year Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. had bearish trend while Talos Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Talos Energy Inc. beats Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.