Reviewing Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG)’s and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.68 N/A 0.28 13.06 Occidental Petroleum Corporation 56 2.11 N/A 5.27 9.74

Table 1 demonstrates Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Occidental Petroleum Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is presently more expensive than Occidental Petroleum Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3% Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1%

Liquidity

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 6 1 2.13

The average target price of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is $6.5, with potential upside of 43.49%. Competitively Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a consensus target price of $56.31, with potential upside of 29.84%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is looking more favorable than Occidental Petroleum Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Occidental Petroleum Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 85.6%. About 3.3% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52% Occidental Petroleum Corporation -1.33% 3.17% -10.65% -23.31% -38.35% -16.32%

For the past year Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has stronger performance than Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Summary

Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.