Reviewing Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG)’s and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 -0.33 64.09M 0.28 13.06 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 16 0.28 10.81M 2.88 7.59

Table 1 demonstrates Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 1,720,860,295.89% 3.1% 1.3% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 68,591,370.56% 25% 6.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s consensus target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 86.76%. Competitively the consensus target price of Oasis Midstream Partners LP is $28, which is potential 75.00% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is looking more favorable than Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares and 33.6% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52%

For the past year Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. had bearish trend while Oasis Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. on 10 of the 15 factors.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.