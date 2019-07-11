Reviewing Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG)’s and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s results

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.74 N/A 0.28 15.04 EOG Resources Inc. 94 2.99 N/A 5.79 16.29

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. EOG Resources Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3% EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1%

Liquidity

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, EOG Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. EOG Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and EOG Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 EOG Resources Inc. 0 2 8 2.80

The average target price of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is $6.5, with potential upside of 52.58%. Meanwhile, EOG Resources Inc.’s average target price is $117.45, while its potential upside is 29.55%. The data provided earlier shows that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. appears more favorable than EOG Resources Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and EOG Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 89.8% respectively. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Competitively, EOG Resources Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -2.29% -14.77% 20.96% -49.32% -70.69% -0.47% EOG Resources Inc. 0.35% -7.6% -2.47% -10.57% -20.49% 8.2%

For the past year Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. had bearish trend while EOG Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

EOG Resources Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.