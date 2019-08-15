Reviewing Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG)’s and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s results

Since Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.58 N/A 0.28 13.06 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 27 0.00 N/A 1.84 13.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources Limited. Canadian Natural Resources Limited appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3% Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 9.1% 4.1%

Liquidity

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 67.74% and an $6.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s potential upside is 93.63% and its consensus target price is $45. The data provided earlier shows that Canadian Natural Resources Limited appears more favorable than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 66.6% respectively. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Competitively, 3.3% are Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52% Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.98% -6.27% -12.65% -6.96% -30.68% 4.77%

For the past year Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. had bearish trend while Canadian Natural Resources Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.