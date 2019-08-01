Reviewing Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)’s and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM). The two are both REIT – Industrial companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage Inc. 103 11.33 N/A 3.11 34.31 Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 17 2.99 N/A -5.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights Extra Space Storage Inc. and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Extra Space Storage Inc. and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 0.00% 236.9% -6.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Extra Space Storage Inc. and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Extra Space Storage Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -19.03% and an $91 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Extra Space Storage Inc. and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 26.2% respectively. Insiders owned 1.4% of Extra Space Storage Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.1% of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extra Space Storage Inc. 3% 4.77% 7.26% 17.39% 12.92% 17.74% Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 1% 15.56% 22% 49.73% 8.09% 52.58%

For the past year Extra Space Storage Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Extra Space Storage Inc. beats Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It engages in property management and development activities that include acquiring, managing, developing, and selling, as well as the rental of self-storage facilities. As of December 31, 2006, Extra Space Storage owned interests in 567 properties located in 32 states and Washington, D.C., as well as managed 74 properties owned by franchisees or third parties. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a privately owned investment manager. The firm invests in the real estate markets across across the Eastern half of the United States and Texas. It is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties. It was formerly known as Plymouth Opportunity REIT, Inc. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. was formed on March 7, 2011 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.