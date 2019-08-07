Reviewing Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)’s and Its Peers results

As REIT – Industrial company, Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Extra Space Storage Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.62% of all REIT – Industrial’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Extra Space Storage Inc. has 1.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.01% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Extra Space Storage Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.96% 24.76% 5.21%

Valuation & Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage Inc. N/A 104 36.20 Industry Average 58.06M 648.34M 137.22

Extra Space Storage Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Extra Space Storage Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Extra Space Storage Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.33 1.64 2.52

Extra Space Storage Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $91, suggesting a potential downside of -21.04%. The potential upside of the rivals is 11.12%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Extra Space Storage Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Extra Space Storage Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extra Space Storage Inc. 2.34% 6.32% 6.04% 15.24% 20.19% 24.22% Industry Average 1.43% 3.17% 6.84% 17.07% 31.01% 29.92%

For the past year Extra Space Storage Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Extra Space Storage Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.24. Competitively, Extra Space Storage Inc.’s peers are 40.78% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Dividends

Extra Space Storage Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Extra Space Storage, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It engages in property management and development activities that include acquiring, managing, developing, and selling, as well as the rental of self-storage facilities. As of December 31, 2006, Extra Space Storage owned interests in 567 properties located in 32 states and Washington, D.C., as well as managed 74 properties owned by franchisees or third parties. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.