Reviewing Exterran Corporation (EXTN)’s and MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s results

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) and MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exterran Corporation 15 0.27 N/A -0.25 0.00 MRC Global Inc. 16 0.26 N/A 0.52 29.90

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exterran Corporation 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% MRC Global Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

Exterran Corporation has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MRC Global Inc.’s 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Exterran Corporation are 1.2 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor MRC Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. MRC Global Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Exterran Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Exterran Corporation and MRC Global Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exterran Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 MRC Global Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, MRC Global Inc.’s potential upside is 56.62% and its average target price is $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.5% of Exterran Corporation shares and 8.27% of MRC Global Inc. shares. 2.7% are Exterran Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of MRC Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exterran Corporation 9.64% -4.21% -4.01% -20.82% -50.51% -22.88% MRC Global Inc. -3.58% -7.67% -6.12% -0.51% -29.77% 27.88%

For the past year Exterran Corporation had bearish trend while MRC Global Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors MRC Global Inc. beats Exterran Corporation.

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of various products and services for the production and transportation of oil and natural gas worldwide. The company offers contract operations services, including personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies. It also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services, as well as integrated infrastructure solutions. In addition, the company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of oil and natural gas production and processing equipment, such as line heaters, oil and natural gas separators, glycol dehydration units, condensate stabilizers, dew point control plants, water treatment, mechanical refrigeration, and cryogenic plants and skid-mounted production packages for onshore and offshore production facilities; and skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment, as well as custom-engineered and built-to-specification production and processing equipment, and pre-packaged compressor units. Exterran Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

MRC Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products. The company also provides carbon steel fittings and flanges comprising carbon weld fittings, flanges, and piping components; stainless, alloy, and corrosion resistant pipes, tubing, fittings, and flanges; and carbon line pipes. In addition, it offers natural gas distribution products, including risers, meters, polyethylene pipes and fittings, and various other components and industrial supplies; oilfield and industrial supplies and completion equipment, such as high density polyethylene pipes, fittings, and rods; and specialized production equipment comprising tanks and separators. Further, the company provides various services, such as product testing, manufacturer assessments, multiple daily deliveries, volume purchasing, inventory and zone store management and warehousing, technical support, training, just-in-time delivery, truck stocking, order consolidation, product tagging, and system interfaces. Its products are used in the construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment used in extreme operating conditions, including high pressure, high/low temperature, and high corrosive and abrasive environments. The company was formerly known as McJunkin Red Man Holding Corporation and changed its name to MRC Global Inc. in January 2012. MRC Global Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.