Reviewing Exterran Corporation (EXTN)’s and Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) and Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exterran Corporation 16 0.34 N/A -0.25 0.00 Keane Group Inc. 9 0.27 N/A 0.41 23.20

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Exterran Corporation and Keane Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Exterran Corporation and Keane Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exterran Corporation 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% Keane Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 4.2%

Liquidity

Exterran Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Keane Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Keane Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Exterran Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Exterran Corporation and Keane Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exterran Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Keane Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Keane Group Inc. has an average target price of $12, with potential upside of 126.42%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.9% of Exterran Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Keane Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Exterran Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 49.7% are Keane Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exterran Corporation 1.53% -18.36% -19.86% -39.4% -50.64% -21.36% Keane Group Inc. -8.9% -19.49% -10.54% -28.31% -41.09% 15.16%

For the past year Exterran Corporation has -21.36% weaker performance while Keane Group Inc. has 15.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Keane Group Inc. beats Exterran Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of various products and services for the production and transportation of oil and natural gas worldwide. The company offers contract operations services, including personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies. It also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services, as well as integrated infrastructure solutions. In addition, the company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of oil and natural gas production and processing equipment, such as line heaters, oil and natural gas separators, glycol dehydration units, condensate stabilizers, dew point control plants, water treatment, mechanical refrigeration, and cryogenic plants and skid-mounted production packages for onshore and offshore production facilities; and skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment, as well as custom-engineered and built-to-specification production and processing equipment, and pre-packaged compressor units. Exterran Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 13 hydraulic fracturing fleets and 8 wireline trucks operating in unconventional oil and natural gas basins in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, and the Bakken Formation. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.