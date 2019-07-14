Reviewing Exterran Corporation (EXTN)’s and Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE)’s results

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) and Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exterran Corporation 16 0.35 N/A -0.25 0.00 Baker Hughes a GE company 25 1.12 N/A 0.10 229.70

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Exterran Corporation and Baker Hughes a GE company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exterran Corporation 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% Baker Hughes a GE company 0.00% 0.4% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

Exterran Corporation’s 1.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Baker Hughes a GE company has a 0.81 beta and it is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Exterran Corporation is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Baker Hughes a GE company has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Baker Hughes a GE company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Exterran Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.9% of Exterran Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.99% of Baker Hughes a GE company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.7% of Exterran Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Baker Hughes a GE company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exterran Corporation 1.53% -18.36% -19.86% -39.4% -50.64% -21.36% Baker Hughes a GE company -0.92% -12.37% -9.51% -10.86% -36.27% 5.77%

For the past year Exterran Corporation had bearish trend while Baker Hughes a GE company had bullish trend.

Summary

Baker Hughes a GE company beats Exterran Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of various products and services for the production and transportation of oil and natural gas worldwide. The company offers contract operations services, including personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies. It also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services, as well as integrated infrastructure solutions. In addition, the company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of oil and natural gas production and processing equipment, such as line heaters, oil and natural gas separators, glycol dehydration units, condensate stabilizers, dew point control plants, water treatment, mechanical refrigeration, and cryogenic plants and skid-mounted production packages for onshore and offshore production facilities; and skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment, as well as custom-engineered and built-to-specification production and processing equipment, and pre-packaged compressor units. Exterran Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations. It also provides power and processing technologies for industrial applications; and control, sensing, monitoring, and inspection solutions for industrial facilities. In addition, it offers enterprise oil and gas software. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.