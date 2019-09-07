Reviewing Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY)’s and GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s results

Both Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) and GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) are each other’s competitor in the Lodging industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America Inc. 17 2.19 N/A 0.63 26.46 GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 0.63 18.07

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Extended Stay America Inc. and GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. seems to has compared to Extended Stay America Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Extended Stay America Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) and GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 3% GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 0.00% 26.8% 15.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Extended Stay America Inc. and GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 14.3%. Extended Stay America Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.8% of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extended Stay America Inc. 2.64% 0.12% -7.37% 0.06% -21.02% 7.87% GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. -7.57% -14.98% -28.75% 3.12% -28% -10.38%

For the past year Extended Stay America Inc. had bullish trend while GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Extended Stay America Inc. beats GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Extended Stay America, Inc. owns and operates hotels in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 629 hotels with approximately 69,400 consisting of 626 hotels with approximately 68,900 rooms under the Extended Stay America brand; and 3 hotels with 500 rooms under the Extended Stay Canada brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.