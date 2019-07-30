Reviewing Express Inc. (EXPR)’s and Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s results

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) and Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), both competing one another are Apparel Stores companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Express Inc. 4 0.08 N/A 0.13 26.90 Urban Outfitters Inc. 28 0.58 N/A 2.73 9.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Express Inc. and Urban Outfitters Inc. Urban Outfitters Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Express Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Express Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Urban Outfitters Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Express Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.8% Urban Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 20.8% 13.9%

Volatility and Risk

Express Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1 beta. From a competition point of view, Urban Outfitters Inc. has a 0.56 beta which is 44.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Express Inc. are 1.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Urban Outfitters Inc. has 3.1 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Express Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Express Inc. and Urban Outfitters Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Express Inc. 0 4 0 2.00 Urban Outfitters Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

Express Inc.’s average target price is $4.9, while its potential upside is 108.51%. Competitively the average target price of Urban Outfitters Inc. is $36, which is potential 53.65% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Express Inc. is looking more favorable than Urban Outfitters Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Express Inc. shares and 76.1% of Urban Outfitters Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Express Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.8% of Urban Outfitters Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Express Inc. -8.63% -10.08% -36.52% -63.15% -60.72% -33.66% Urban Outfitters Inc. -6.46% -15.89% -13.93% -34.45% -34.77% -20.15%

For the past year Express Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Urban Outfitters Inc.

Summary

Urban Outfitters Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Express Inc.

Express, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 490 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 145 factory outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Express Parent LLC and changed its name to Express, Inc. in May 2010. Express, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company retails womenÂ’s and menÂ’s fashion apparel, intimates, footwear, beauty and accessories, home goods, activewear, and electronics for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and assortment, including womenÂ’s casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, beauty, home furnishings, and various gifts and decorative items for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand. It also offers a collection of heirloom quality wedding gowns, bridesmaid frocks, party dresses, assorted jewelry, headpieces, footwear, lingerie, and decorations under the Bhldn brand; and lifestyle home and garden products, antiques, live plants, flowers, wellness products, and accessories under the Terrain brand, as well as operates food and beverage restaurant services. In addition, the company operates Free People retail stores that provide merchandise mix of casual womenÂ’s apparel, intimates, shoes, accessories, activewear, beauty and wellness products, home products, and gifts for women aged 25 to 30. It serves its customers directly through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs, and customer contact centers. As of August 15, 2017, the company operated 245 Urban Outfitters stores; 225 Anthropologie Group stores comprising Anthropologie, Bhldn, and Terrain brands in the United States, Canada, and Europe, as well as 130 Free People stores in the United States and Canada; and 12 food and beverage restaurants. It also engages in the wholesale business under the Free People brand that designs, develops, and markets young womenÂ’s contemporary casual apparel and shoes to approximately 1,900 specialty stores and select department stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.