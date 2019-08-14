Reviewing Express Inc. (EXPR)’s and Its Peers results

As Apparel Stores company, Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Express Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.54% of all Apparel Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Express Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.31% of all Apparel Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Express Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Express Inc. 0.00% -0.10% -0.10% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Express Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Express Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Express Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Express Inc. 0 4 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.50 3.20 2.62 2.42

Express Inc. currently has an average price target of $4.9, suggesting a potential upside of 136.71%. The competitors have a potential upside of 73.95%. With higher possible upside potential for Express Inc.’s rivals, equities research analysts think Express Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Express Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Express Inc. 0.82% -8.52% -34.48% -54% -74.72% -51.66% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year Express Inc. had bearish trend while Express Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Express Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Express Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.43 and has 0.57 Quick Ratio. Express Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Express Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Express Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.91. Competitively, Express Inc.’s competitors are 11.57% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Dividends

Express Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Express Inc.’s competitors beat Express Inc.

Express, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 490 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 145 factory outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Express Parent LLC and changed its name to Express, Inc. in May 2010. Express, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.