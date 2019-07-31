Reviewing Express Inc. (EXPR)’s and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST)’s results

Both Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Express Inc. 4 0.08 N/A 0.13 26.90 Destination Maternity Corporation 2 0.03 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Express Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Express Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.8% Destination Maternity Corporation 0.00% -41.2% -9.3%

Volatility & Risk

Express Inc.’s current beta is 1 and it happens to be 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Destination Maternity Corporation’s -0.03 beta is the reason why it is 103.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Express Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Destination Maternity Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Express Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Destination Maternity Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Express Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Express Inc. 0 4 0 2.00 Destination Maternity Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Express Inc. is $4.9, with potential upside of 108.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Express Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.1% of Destination Maternity Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.3% of Express Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Destination Maternity Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Express Inc. -8.63% -10.08% -36.52% -63.15% -60.72% -33.66% Destination Maternity Corporation -6.94% -14.1% -34.53% -59.15% -24.44% -29.23%

For the past year Express Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Destination Maternity Corporation.

Summary

Express Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Destination Maternity Corporation.

Express, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 490 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 145 factory outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Express Parent LLC and changed its name to Express, Inc. in May 2010. Express, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.