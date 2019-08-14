Reviewing Exponent Inc. (EXPO)’s and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)’s results

As Management Services companies, Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent Inc. 58 9.80 N/A 1.43 48.15 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 61 1.44 N/A 2.72 25.26

In table 1 we can see Exponent Inc. and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Exponent Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Exponent Inc. is currently more expensive than Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Exponent Inc. and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent Inc. 0.00% 22.4% 15.3% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 0.00% 64% 11.1%

Risk & Volatility

Exponent Inc. has a beta of 0.45 and its 55.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s 0.94 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Exponent Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Exponent Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Exponent Inc. and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s average target price is $71.75, while its potential upside is 1.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Exponent Inc. and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 89.7% and 98.7% respectively. About 1.2% of Exponent Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exponent Inc. 1.94% 18.07% 23.03% 38.51% 42.15% 35.67% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 1.4% 3.12% 17.22% 42.4% 53.46% 52.54%

For the past year Exponent Inc. was less bullish than Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation beats Exponent Inc.

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, electrical engineering and computer science, engineering management consulting, human factors, industrial structures, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, statistical and data sciences, technology development, thermal sciences, and vehicle analysis. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 different technical disciplines to solve complicated issues facing industry and government. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research and cost estimation; intelligence analysis, which include source analysis; and tradecraft, data science, and machine intelligence. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements secure solutions and scalable systems, as well as offers software development services; and delivers technical solutions in the areas of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Further, it provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.