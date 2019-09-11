Reviewing Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD)’s and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s results

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) compete with each other in the Air Delivery & Freight Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expeditors International of Washington Inc. 75 1.48 N/A 3.62 21.10 Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. 6 0.20 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expeditors International of Washington Inc. 0.00% 31.3% 18.5% Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s 0.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. on the other hand, has 2.04 beta which makes it 104.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Expeditors International of Washington Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. has a consensus target price of $72, and a -4.64% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.6% of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. shares and 95.2% of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Expeditors International of Washington Inc. -0.25% 0.47% -1% 9.98% 2.2% 12.13% Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. -5.52% -0.51% 3.93% -28.06% -62.33% -19.72%

For the past year Expeditors International of Washington Inc. had bullish trend while Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services. The company offers airfreight services, including air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services comprising ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions. It acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment. The company also provides ancillary services that include preparation of shipping and customs documentation, packing, crating, insurance services, negotiation of letters of credit, and the preparation of documentation to comply with local export laws. Its customers include retailing and wholesaling, electronics, and industrial and manufacturing companies. The company has operations in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.