Reviewing ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS)’s and StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT)’s results

Both ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) and StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService Holdings Inc. 63 2.41 N/A 1.38 49.70 StarTek Inc. 7 0.39 N/A -0.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ExlService Holdings Inc. and StarTek Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) and StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7% StarTek Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -5.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.06 shows that ExlService Holdings Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. StarTek Inc. has a 0.09 beta and it is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ExlService Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, StarTek Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. ExlService Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to StarTek Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ExlService Holdings Inc. and StarTek Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 11.3% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of ExlService Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of StarTek Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73% StarTek Inc. -0.89% -20.02% -2.04% -2.33% -11.13% 0.9%

For the past year ExlService Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than StarTek Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors ExlService Holdings Inc. beats StarTek Inc.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and the Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The companyÂ’s provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems; and direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.