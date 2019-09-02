Reviewing ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS)’s and SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s results

This is a contrast between ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) and SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService Holdings Inc. 63 2.40 N/A 1.38 49.70 SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -0.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ExlService Holdings Inc. and SPAR Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ExlService Holdings Inc. and SPAR Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7% SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -1.5%

Risk & Volatility

ExlService Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.06 and its 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SPAR Group Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ExlService Holdings Inc. Its rival SPAR Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. ExlService Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SPAR Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of ExlService Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.1% of SPAR Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of ExlService Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 57.4% of SPAR Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73% SPAR Group Inc. 1.65% 7.63% 5.55% 26.58% -42.18% 36.55%

For the past year ExlService Holdings Inc. was less bullish than SPAR Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ExlService Holdings Inc. beats SPAR Group Inc.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.