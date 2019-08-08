Reviewing ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS)’s and PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)’s results

ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) and PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService Holdings Inc. 62 2.49 N/A 1.38 49.70 PRA Group Inc. 29 1.48 N/A 1.30 23.98

Table 1 demonstrates ExlService Holdings Inc. and PRA Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PRA Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than ExlService Holdings Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. ExlService Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than PRA Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7% PRA Group Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

ExlService Holdings Inc.’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PRA Group Inc.’s 64.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ExlService Holdings Inc. and PRA Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 PRA Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$67.67 is ExlService Holdings Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -2.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ExlService Holdings Inc. and PRA Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of ExlService Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of PRA Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73% PRA Group Inc. 1.77% 10.66% 10.55% 7.01% -22.08% 27.74%

For the past year ExlService Holdings Inc. was more bullish than PRA Group Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors ExlService Holdings Inc. beats PRA Group Inc.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.