Reviewing ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS)’s and Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)’s results

As Business Services companies, ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService Holdings Inc. 63 2.42 N/A 1.38 49.70 Fiserv Inc. 92 12.15 N/A 2.47 42.68

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Fiserv Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ExlService Holdings Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ExlService Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Fiserv Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ExlService Holdings Inc. and Fiserv Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7% Fiserv Inc. 0.00% 46.6% 10.8%

Volatility & Risk

ExlService Holdings Inc. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fiserv Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ExlService Holdings Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Fiserv Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. ExlService Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fiserv Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ExlService Holdings Inc. and Fiserv Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fiserv Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Fiserv Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $114.29 average price target and a 5.22% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of ExlService Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.12% of Fiserv Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ExlService Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, 0.3% are Fiserv Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73% Fiserv Inc. 11.96% 13.97% 22.69% 24.53% 41.59% 43.46%

For the past year ExlService Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Fiserv Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Fiserv Inc. beats ExlService Holdings Inc.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.