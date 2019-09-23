Reviewing ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS)’s and Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)’s results

As Business Services businesses, ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService Holdings Inc. 63 2.37 N/A 1.38 49.70 Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 22 0.43 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ExlService Holdings Inc. and Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7% Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0.00% -4% -1.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.06 beta means ExlService Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 6.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1.02 beta and it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ExlService Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. ExlService Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ExlService Holdings Inc. and Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 64.5%. 1.1% are ExlService Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73% Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. -2.28% 3.24% -12.13% -10.1% -37.76% -6.63%

For the past year ExlService Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

ExlService Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage, and consumer debt industries in the United States. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Services segment offers services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle to loan servicers, originators, rental property investors, and real estate consumers. This segment provides asset management, origination, insurance, property valuation, and default management services. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers collection and customer relationship management services. It provides asset recovery management services, such as post-charge-off debt collection; and customer care, technical support, early stage collections, insurance call center, and administrative support services. The companyÂ’s Technology Services segment offers software and data analytics solutions that facilitate process automation, rules management, controls enforcement, data security, marketplace enablement, and analytics-driven outcomes across the real estate and mortgage lifecycle. It provides loan origination system, borrower application portal, underwriting and quality control solution, and secondary loan trading platform; patented vendor management, marketplace transaction management, and payment management platform; document management platform; data analytics delivery platform; and residential and commercial loan services, and loss mitigation and default services. This segment also offers IT management services, including desktop support, data center support, network management, telephony services, application management, and IT security. The company serves utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators and correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies, as well as a government-sponsored enterprise. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.